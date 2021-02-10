PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 9 February 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Have you checked your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results?

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 9 January 2021:

PowerBall: 4, 7, 15, 30, 32 B: 10

PowerBall plus: 2, 25, 30, 38, 46 B: 19

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.