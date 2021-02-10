Ntshavheni calls for tech to be one of key drivers for small business, economy

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni has announced the 1,000 beneficiaries of the accelerated small business funding, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.

JOHANNESBURG – Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said she wanted technology to be one of the key drivers of small business development and the economy.

She announced the 1,000 beneficiaries of the accelerated small business funding, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) said the 1,000 beneficiaries have been published to show that the process is fair and transparent, and to dispel the narrative that you have to know someone or be connected to access government programmes.

Some of the beneficiaries gave testimony.

“My name is Thabang Leeuw, I manufacture cosmetics. I received a grant from NYDA for the amount of R49,000. Because of their funding, I managed to increase my employment capacity from two people at the warehouse, to six people.”

“My name is Sibongiseni Zulu, we play in the tv and film production space. We first received [funding] 3 years ago for R 35,000 and we recently accessed R100,000.”

Only 4% of the beneficiaries are involved in information technology – and she wanted more businesses in this sector.

“In terms of start-ups that have driven economies of the world and now they have become giant companies – but they have done that because there has been a focused and policy emphasis by their own governments by supporting start-ups but also in adopting the technologies or business models that those start-ups generate.”

Ntshavheni said that she was already in touch with South Africans who had to go to Silicon Valley to realise their dreams and she wanted them to be part of this vision.

