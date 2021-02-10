NC health dept says it’s managing COVID despite tight budget

Health MEC Maruping Lekwene has on Wednesday fielded questions from Parliament's health portfolio committee.

CAPE TOWN - Despite a tight budget, the Northern Cape Department of Health said it was on top of managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six hundred and five people in the Northern Cape have died of COVID-19 and nearly 32,700 have been infected with the virus.

Lekwene said despite financial constraints, they still managed to roll out services to all corners of the province.

“Our budget was cut with R262 million, which really had an adverse effect on the department in the middle of a pandemic.”

Head of Department Doctor Deon Theys said they had put measures in place to reach all communities when the country's vaccination programme kicks off.

