Mkhize among many politicians willing to take COVID vaccine first

But this has been met with criticism as some believe ministers are using this opportunity to jump the queue to get their hands on the lifesaving jabs.

JOHANNESBURG - Many politicians and religious leaders have put their hands up, indicating that they are willing to take the first COVID-19 vaccine to increase public confidence in the inoculations.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is one of them; on Wednesday, he said he wouldn't hesitate to be among the first to get the jab.

“I’d really love to; I’ll actually be ready to be one of the first few. I have actually been approached by many leaders who have said they are willing to help for people to actually see that these vaccines are safe.”

Mkhize said phase one of the vaccination program among health workers were expected to start next week as soon as the Johnson & Johnson inoculations land.

Government is still waiting for the emergency approval for its use but for now, it will be used in the form of an "implementation study".

This means the inoculations will be administered under the watchful eye of the SA Medical Research Council and the national Department of Health's vaccination sites around the country.

Government is also expecting some Pfizer jabs to arrive sooner than expected following the set back with the AstraZeneca jabs.

