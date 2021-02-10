Man dies, 2 others injured after house collapses in Randburg

It's understood the men were on duty renovating the house on Wednesday afternoon when the accident happened.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has died and two others have been injured after the collapse of a house structure in Boskruin, in Randburg.

Joburg Emergency Services said the man is in his 30s, died when a concrete slab fell on him.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the other victims were receiving medical care in hospital.

“They are in stable conditions. Their colleague lost his life after a slab fell on him.”

