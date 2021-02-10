EXCLUSIVE: KZN Education Dept owed nearly R600m by current & ex-staff, suppliers

In a written response issued this week and seen by Eyewitness News, MEC Mshengu said that there were 605 cases totaling R8.4 million where debtors had defaulted on payments in the past 90 days alone.

DURBAN - The cash-strapped KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said that it was owed just under R600 million by current and former staff members, as well as suppliers.

This has been revealed by the province’s Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and head of department, Enoch Nzama, in response to written parliamentary questions by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Former staff members are the biggest culprits, accounting for close to R550 million of the money owed to the department.

Education officials who have negligently damaged state vehicles, bursary holders who’ve failed to comply with regulations, and teachers who have taken more leave than is due to them are among those who owe the KZN Education Department hundreds of millions of rands.

In a written response issued this week and seen by Eyewitness News, MEC Mshengu said that there were 605 cases totalling R8.4 million where debtors had defaulted on payments in the past 90 days alone.

Mshengu said that there were over 26,000 debts in total, some of which dated to as far back as 2004.

He said that the debts of current staff members were being recovered from their salaries and legal proceedings had been launched against former employees who had failed to pay back money owed to the department.

The MEC said that the department planned to recover money over-paid to suppliers from future payments.

At the same time, the DA is calling for Nzama to be sacked over increasing debt owed to the department.

Mshengu and Nzama said that the money owed to the department by former staff members increased by R7.3 million in the second quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year.

DA spokesperson on Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Imraan Keeka, said that the increasing debt was a sign of poor leadership and ineptitude within the department.

“It is very concerning that the MEC and his HOD have admitted in writing that the department is unable to provide a timeframe for the recovery of this debt.”

Meanwhile, acting HOD in the provincial Public Works Department, Siboniso Majola, said that it had been decided that most infrastructure projects earmarked for the Education Department for this academic year would be placed on hold due to a lack of funds.

