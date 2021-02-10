KZN ANC worried ‘vacuum’ around Zuma being exploited by outsiders

The ANC in KZN has said it was concerned about individuals and organisations, that the party has no control over, positioning themselves close to the former leader.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said that it would seek an audience with the party's national officials to discuss former President Jacob Zuma.

It said it was concerned about individuals and organisations, that the party has no control over, positioning themselves close to the former leader.

Zuma had divided opinions in and outside the ANC, with an announcement that he would not be adhering to a Constitutional Court order for him to return to the State Capture Commission.

He accused the apex court of being political and undermining his rights.

The ANC in KZN had already approached him on the matter, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) paid him a visit on Friday, and the ANC'S Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) was expected to go to Nkandla on Thursday.

The ANC in KZN said that it was concerned that a vacuum being created around Zuma would be filled by people the party could not control.

Previously the province petitioned national office bearers to allow some leaders to stand by Zuma’s side when he goes to court, and now – yet again – parties like the EFF and individuals in and outside of the party were attempting to be seen by his side.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said that the province was concerned about happenings that could have a negative impact on the party.

“Individuals coming out to say they are going to meet Nxamalala, they want to support Nxamalala. A lot of those individuals we have no control and no authority over, as the ANC, are exploiting that platform.”

He said that a process should be explored in order to bring ANC structures in order to manage this issue.

Ntombela also distanced the party from a poster doing the rounds –claiming to be of eThekwini leaders who were no longer prepared to keep quiet while Zuma received unfair and shabby treatment.

Zuma has been requested to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry from 15 February.

