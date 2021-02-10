How the Class of 2020 can access matric results quickly & easily

With the odds having been stacked against them because of the coronavirus and the lockdown, it has been quite a trying period for matrics and their parents/guardians across South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - It's almost that time of year again - albeit a month-and-a-half later than usual - for South Africa's matric class of the previous year to find out how they performed in their final exams.

Staying home for weeks on end, dealing with the challenges of online learning and attending school intermittently were some of the major challenges these youngsters faced between March and December 2020.

But, they and government remain hopeful that they did the best that they could for their academic futures.

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric results will be released on Friday, 19 February while the National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric results will officially be released on Tuesday, 23 February.

Here's how you can access the results via SMS or online.

IEB

The IEB website will have results ready for pupils to check on the day of release.

All that's needed is a pupil's exam number and date of birth.

NSC

The Department of Basic Education and SABC Education are offering the usual USSD, SMS and online portal service.

To access viaSMS:

• SMS your exam number to 45856

• SMS will be charged R1.50 per SMS, free SMS’s do not apply

by USSD

• Dial 12045856# enter exam number to register

• You will be charged R1.50 per minute

• Results will be sent to your phone once they are available

Online

Visit the department's website and enter your exam number in the provided bar.

