Gas explosion at Stellenbosch home exposes abalone processing operation

Early on Wednesday morning, police were called to a house where a gas bottle exploded.

CAPE TOWN - An explosion at a Stellenbosch home inadvertently exposed an abalone poaching operation.

Firefighters were already on the scene.

The police's Andre Traut explains what they found: "[Police] Members conducted an investigation surrounding the circumstances of the incident when they came across a huge quantity of abalone with an expected street value of R900,000 and abalone drying equipment values at around R60,000 in the house."

Two men were arrested.

Detectives are also looking for the man who owns the residence.

