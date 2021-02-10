Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 3 from 1pm today

The utility said that this was due to the loss of generation units and to replenish emergency generation reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Struggling power utility Eskom will implement stage three power cuts from 1pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday morning.

The utility said that this was due to the loss of generation units and to replenish emergency generation reserves.

This comes after Eskom implemented stage two power cuts on Tuesday night and over the weekend.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that there was a likelihood that load shedding would continue on Thursday.

"This load shedding is necessary as the power generation system is severely constrained still due to the high number of generation unit breakdowns over the past three days as well as the need to replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves. The outlook for the power system is unpredictable and there is a high probability of load shedding continuing on Thursday.

