Eskom admits incomplete R840m housing project a waste of taxpayers' money

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has admitted that an incomplete housing project in Mpumalanga that ballooned to nearly R1 billion over a decade is a great waste of taxpayers' money and citizens have every right to be angry.

The De Wilge Residential Development Project started with a budget of R160 million back in 2008 - its 336 flats were meant to accommodate the workers who were building the Kusile power station.

In 2019, the project's costs ballooned to a whopping R840 million and was stopped.

The utility is now trying to sell it off to the Human Settlements Department in an attempt to recover some of the taxpayer money was squandered without explanation.

The De Wilge Residential Development Project, described by Parliament's Public Accounts committee as one of Eskom's examples of wasteful expenditure, is still incomplete almost 13 years after construction started.

In just 10 years, the budget spent on the incomplete project quadrupled and questions are being asked about why no one stopped it earlier.

Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha admitted that this was a great waste of taxpayers' money.

"Various factors kept increasing the budget but it also spent a lot of money accommodating the workers finding alternative accommodation for them. It must be the first housing project that takes 10 years to build and it's still incomplete at almost four times the budget."

The utility said that they were now taking steps to sell the incomplete property off to the Human Settlements Department to help address the huge housing shortage in the community.

If they don't succeed with striking a deal, Eskom will try to sell the ghost town project privately.

