Domestic workers to be aligned with national minimum wage at next review - dept

While some workers have finally caught up with other sectors in the minimum wage regime, domestic workers are yet to follow suit – with the rate now set at R19,90 per hour.

JOHANNESBURG – The national minimum wage was given a boost, but will it be a enough to keep up with the ever-increasing cost of living?

The wage will be increased by 4.5% from next month.

However, the adjustment has left domestic workers lagging behind.

While some workers have finally caught up with other sectors in the minimum wage regime, domestic workers are yet to follow suit – with the rate now set at R19.90 per hour. Last year, the amount was set at R15 for the sector.

The Employment and Labour Department said that it expected domestic workers to be aligned with the national minimum wage when the next review was considered.

Chief Director of Labour Relations Thembinkosi Mkhaliphi said: “The difference between R16.00 and R20.00 is a big difference. Now the commission decided that you can’t, in one year, make that equalisation.”

Meanwhile, Expanded Public Works Programme workers (EPWP) would now be entitled to R11.93 per hour.

Other adjustments included a 4.5% increase for wages prescribed in sectoral determinations such as contract cleaning, wholesale, and the retail sector.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.