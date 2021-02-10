Dirco congratulates Ntsebeza on appointment at African Court on Human Rights

Ntsebeza will be a judge of the continental court to ensure the protection of human rights.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has on Wednesday congratulated Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza on his appointment at the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

He's served in various judicial responsibilities for the United Nations and was head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's investigative unit.



Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: “South Africa wishes Advocate Ntsebeza well on his new assignment and we’re glad that his extensive experience and knowledge in the field of human rights will be of immense contribution to our continent.”

