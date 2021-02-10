Case against anti-mask protester who allegedly assaulted journo to resume today

Craig Peiser reportedly ripped eNCA reporter Monique Mortlock's mask off her face while she was covering an anti-lockdown demonstration at Fish Hoek beach on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The case against an anti-mask protester accused of assaulting a reporter resumes in the Simonstown Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Craig Peiser reportedly ripped eNCA reporter Monique Mortlock's mask off her face while she was covering an anti-lockdown demonstration at Fish Hoek beach on Saturday.

He also faces a charge of crimen injuria as he pointed his finger in her face, while swearing at her.

Chaos erupted at court on Monday, when Craig Peiser first appeared in connection with the attack on the journalist.

He was aggressive and abusive.

At one point, he flung his mask across the courtroom.

He also shouted and hurled expletives at the magistrate and prosecutor.

Court personnel were left shaken, with the prosecutor driven to tears.

Bail was denied and Peiser was remanded in custody.

He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation following his erratic behaviour.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.