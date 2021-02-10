ANC KZN divisions play out in public over Zuma attack on state capture, ConCourt

The party’s provincial leaders have resolved that Zuma’s decision to defy the Constitutional Court and not cooperate with the state capture commission will have devastating consequences for the party and the country.

DURBAN - Deep divisions within the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal are playing out in public and former President Jacob Zuma is at the centre of it all.

The party’s provincial leaders have resolved that Zuma’s decision to defy the Constitutional Court and not cooperate with the state capture commission will have devastating consequences for the party and the country.

However, some branches in eThekwini, the party’s largest region in the country, have lambasted the resolution of the provincial leaders and have resolved to put all their weight behind the beleaguered former statesman.

ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said they met with Zuma last Wednesday and raised their discomfort with his decision not to appear before the state capture commission.

“And our view was that we have to engage with him because we must not create an impression in society that when the highest court in the land takes a decision, we can say we will turn our backs on that decision.”

Branches aligned to former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede said they supported Zuma and embattled ANC secretary general Ace Magashule because their demise would lead to the fall of the ANC.

Spokesperson Mzomuhle Dube said: “We believe that the persecution of these two leaders is motivated by politics. Working with those who want to polarise, destabilise and burn down South Africa into ashes, they want to make it possible for these comrades to continue not leading us.”

Dube said they havd started a mass mobilisation movement through which they aimed to persuade the ANC NEC and society at large to back Zuma as he faced his legal battles.

