396 more South Africans die of COVID-19; 1,742 new infections recorded

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed our death toll to 46,869.

JOHANNESBURG - Three hundred and ninety-six more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Health Department said that 1,742 new infections were also picked up, pushing the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,479,000.

South Africa's recovery rate is holding steady at 92%, with 1,367,000 people having recuperated so far.

Today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 479 253. Regrettably, we report a further 396 COVID-19 related deaths: which brings the total to 46 869 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 367 247, representing a recovery rate of 92%

