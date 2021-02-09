Zondo expresses frustration over Parly's failure to act against corruption

Former MPs Vincent Smith and Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi were the latest to appear before Judge Raymond Zondo to give evidence on SOEs in the portfolios.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s failure to conduct proper oversight was brought back under the spotlight at the state capture inquiry.

Former MPs Vincent Smith and Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi were the latest to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to give evidence on SOEs in the portfolios.

They joined other former lawmakers like Makhosi Khoza who appeared before the commission last week.

Zondo expressed his frustrations at Parliament’s failure to act against corruption and mismanagement at Prasa and Bosasa.

Magadzi told Zondo that the failure to conduct an inquiry into Prasa was because she was toeing the party line.

"When you're in Parliament, I'm not in Parliament as myself, I am representing the African National Congress and therefore, will always make sure that I toe the party line and that is just exactly what I did."

Zondo soon moved his focus to Correctional Services contractor Bosasa and why the likes of MPs like Vincent Smith failed to deal with the company.

"I continue not to understand how it was possible for Bosasa to continue to be allowed to do business with the state in general and with the Department of Correctional Services for as many years as it did."

The commission continues on Tuesday morning with more evidence.

