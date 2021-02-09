Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique dies from COVID-19

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the death of Douglas Nyikayaramba at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

At the meeting held at the State House, ministers in face masks sat far apart at tables set up inside a large white tent.

Mnangagwa’s announcement of Nyikayaramba’s death was a grim reminder that COVID-19 was hitting Zimbabwe’s political elite hard.

Nyikayaramba is the second Zimbabwean ambassador to die from the coronavirus; last month the country lost its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Jethro Ndlovu.

The late ambassador to Mozambique is the fourth ex-army officer who took part in the 2017 military takeover to die from the coronavirus.

