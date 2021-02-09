Wife of man wounded in Vanderbijlpark shooting dreading telling him son killed

Nathan Helber died in hospital while the father of five, Johan Helber, is still fighting for his life in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Catherine Helber has told Eyewitness News that a shooting spree that claimed the life of her son and left her husband wounded has left her with more questions than answers.

Johan Helber and his 18-year-old son Nathan were shot in Vanderbijlpark last week Tuesday by an unknown man who later turned the gun on himself at a petrol station.

The father and son had gone out last Tuesday night to get takeaways but their trip ended in tragedy.

Nathan died in hospital while the father of five is still fighting for his life in hospital.

An emotional Catherine Helber has spoken out about the Vanderbijlpark shooting spree that has turned her family’s life around.

"I got into my car and I drove there and when I got there Nathan was still alive," she said.

"When my son and my husband heard the noise of the bakkie being hit outside, they ran out and that's when that guy climbed out and he shot randomly."

Helber said she doesn’t know how she will inform her husband, who is recovering ICU, that their son, who was looking forward to being a matriculant this year, was no more.

