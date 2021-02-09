WC to continue COVID-19 vaccine rollout planning despite AstraZeneca snag

On Monday, MEC for Health, Nomafrench Mbombo met and engaged with traditional health practitioners from Klipfontein at Lentegeur Hospital to share information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Government will continue with logistical planning for the phase one vaccine rollout despite the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout being suspended.

The province had over 8,300 active COVID-19 infections.

"Our vaccine programme still remains like that, until we know what the numbers are for allocation of the new vaccine, which is J&J. By the end of the week, we'll know what is the direction," Mbombo said.

