WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry keeps spotlight on parliamentary oversight

The state capture inquiry hears evidence from Professor Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

The evidence is related to Parliament's oversight regarding matters of state capture.

