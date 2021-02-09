UPDATE: Body of fourth child recovered from hole near Borcherds Quarry road

Details are vague but the youngster, along with three others, became trapped in a hole.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a fourth child has now been retrieved from a hole in the Nyanga area.

Emergency teams were called to the scene - a hole near the N2 Borcherds Quarry intersection - on Monday afternoon.

Officials worked throughout the night to reach the children.

Police are investigating the tragedy.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith: "Rescue teams had to dig a tunnel adjacent to the tunnel that had been dug to recover the children. That means the road surface is destabilised while they addressed this, traffic has to be diverted."

