Time for ANC NEC to agree and implement step aside guidelines - veterans league

ANC Veterans League president, Snuki Zikalala, said that the country and members of the ANC were tired of it dilly-dallying on the step aside matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League said that the party’s top officials had been given more than enough time to develop guidelines for members implicated in wrongdoing to step aside.

This marks a critical week for the ANC where its national working committee and national executive committee are expected to revisit issues relating to the 2017 resolution on this.

It's also expected that the fate of the party’s secretary-general will be discussed when the highest decision-making body in between conferences meets at the weekend.

The ANC’s integrity commission has recommended that Ace Magashule step aside with immediate effect and that if he doesn’t, the NEC should suspend him.

He is facing charges relating to corruption stemming from his time as premier of the Free State.

He argued that enough time had been given for the development of the guidelines.

Zikalala said that it was time that the NEC agreed and implemented the guidelines.

"The public is now losing confidence in us, in terms of dealing with corruption."

Zikalala said that South Africa could not continue second-guessing the governing party.

He also emphasised that calls for those implicated in wrongdoing to step aside did not mean asking them to declare an admission of guilt.

"It is not an admission of guilt, so we are puzzled by the dilly-dallying on this issue."

The ANC’s NEC is due to meet this weekend.

