Sanef encouraged by swift police intervention after CT journos assaulted

Sanef said it was encouraged to hear about the swift interventions of law enforcement agencies who reacted to the attacks and thanked the SAPS for its prompt response.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) welcomed the arrest of Craig Peiser, who attacked eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock during a protest last Saturday.

Peiser knocked Mortlock’s mask off her face while she was covering an anti-lockdown protest on Fish Hoek beach. He was then arrested by police.

We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the #WeAreMore protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because Im wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0 Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021

#WeAreMoreProtest The man who pulled my mask has just been arrested. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/VJB8PlAyKG Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021

He appeared in the Simonstown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

READ: Man accused of assaulting CT journo throws mask, swears at officials in court

Another protester slammed Newzroom Afrika's Athi Mtongana's phone out of her hand at the same protest.

Protesters at Fish Hoek beach approached us & ask if were media. Told us that anyone wearing a mask supports paedophiles.



Old lady proceeds to slap-off the phone from my hand.



Theyre here to protest against the lockdown. Like they did with the open beaches protest last week. pic.twitter.com/tNEu6T43xv Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 6, 2021

Sanef said it was encouraged to hear about the swift interventions of law enforcement agencies who reacted to the attacks and thanked the SAPS for its prompt response.

The forum said it was, however, concerned that news reporters were being attacked by the same individuals who want their stories told and yet have no respect for media freedom and the rights of journalists to work without fear of intimidation and harassment.



"Sanef calls on media houses to provide counselling and mental health care support to all journalists – particularly during the COVID Crisis. We once again thank the SAPS for stepping in and arresting those that broke the law and intimidated journalists."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.