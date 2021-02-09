R14m worth of cocaine found in police operation at EC port

Thirty bricks of cocaine worth around R14.1 million were found hidden inside a container at Port Ngqura near Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the exact origin of a large consignment of cocaine that was discovered at an Eastern Cape port.

Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela: "The serious organised crime investigation team, together with the Crime Intelligence, Customs dog unit and Sea Border Port of Entry followed a lead of drug trafficking between Santos, Brazil and China. The joint team discovered cocaine stored in a container during the intelligence-driven operation."

The container, used for storing frozen deboned beef, was in transit through the port, being shipped between Brazil and China.

No arrests have been made.

