Poor relations between traditional authorities, local govt hurting services - PP

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector has found that one of the factors hampering service delivery in communities is strained relations between traditional authorities and local government.

In a self-initiated investigation, the Chapter 9 institution looked into how the two could be strengthened for the benefit of people at the grassroots level.

The report showed how, with the exception of the Free State and Mpumalanga provinces, there were no established partnerships between traditional authorities and local government.

This was blamed on provincial departments that abandoned their roles as stipulated in the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act.

The legislation states that traditional councils may enter into service delivery agreements with municipalities in terms of the Municipal Systems Act, but as the Public Protector found, this was rarely the case.

The remedial action set down includes that the Traditional Affairs MECs in affected provinces should within 90 days table their council meetings to discuss findings and implementation of interventions, including to promote partnerships between municipalities and traditional councils.

