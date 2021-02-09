Police seize hundreds of Sassa, bank cards as fraud syndicate broken up

SAPS members stopped and searched two vehicles on Monday night in the Mitchells Plain area.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police management said that officers had broken the back of a fraud syndicate.

They discovered 49 social grant cards hidden in one of the vehicles.

Four suspects were then questioned.

"Interrogation led them to an address in Rugby where a further 191 Sassa cards were seized. The four male suspects were arrested."

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said that detectives then proceeded to another house.

"The information extracted from the suspects resulted in a residence in the Bo-Kaap, Cape Town being raided where 427 cards of various financial institutions were confiscated."

Two more people were taken into custody at that address.

#sapsWC Six suspects aged between 18 and 56 were arrested in Mitchells Plain and Bo Kaap last night for possession of possible stolen property and for contravening the Electronic Transactions Act (No 25 of 2002). 191 SASSA and 427 bank cards seized. MLhttps://t.co/zLpc1BDVjL pic.twitter.com/u0NAvDDFlE SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 9, 2021

