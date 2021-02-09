20°C / 22°C
Police seize hundreds of Sassa, bank cards as fraud syndicate broken up

SAPS members stopped and searched two vehicles on Monday night in the Mitchells Plain area.

Police made a number of arrests in various Cape Town suburbs and seized hundreds of credit cards as it broke the back of fraud syndicate. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police management said that officers had broken the back of a fraud syndicate.

SAPS members stopped and searched two vehicles on Monday night in the Mitchells Plain area.

They discovered 49 social grant cards hidden in one of the vehicles.

Four suspects were then questioned.

"Interrogation led them to an address in Rugby where a further 191 Sassa cards were seized. The four male suspects were arrested."

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said that detectives then proceeded to another house.

"The information extracted from the suspects resulted in a residence in the Bo-Kaap, Cape Town being raided where 427 cards of various financial institutions were confiscated."

Two more people were taken into custody at that address.

