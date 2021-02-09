Parliament should hold president more accountable, UCT professor tells Zondo

Professor Richard Calland has told the Zondo Commission that in 1994, parliamentary portfolio committees were set up to keep an eye on government departments but this wasn't the case with the president or the Presidency.

CAPE TOWN - The president should be held more accountable by Parliament, the Zondo commission has heard.

University of Cape Town (UCT) associate professor in public law, Richard Calland, was the latest to give evidence at the state capture inquiry about weaknesses in Parliament’s ability to hold government to account.

His evidence follows that of a number of current and former MPs.

Calland has told the commission that in 1994, parliamentary portfolio committees were set up to keep an eye on government departments.

But this wasn't the case with the president or the Presidency. He said that this needed to be corrected.

The commission has heard more evidence from various witnesses pointing to weakness in Parliament's oversight authority.

MPs have been taken to task by chairperson Raymond Zondo for failing to hold state entities and Cabinet ministers to account for corruption and poor governance.

