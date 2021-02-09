Outa wants delinquency order against Myeni to remain in effect

It was earlier ordered that Dudu Myeni immediately vacate all directorships she holds, but she said this will have a negative impact on her finances.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation Outa wants the delinquency order against former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni to remain effective, to protect the public against reckless directors.

The High Court in Pretoria heard an appeal by Myeni against the interim order declaring her a delinquent director for life.

It was earlier ordered that Myeni immediately vacate all directorships that she held, but she said that this would have a negative impact on her finances.

Outa brought Myeni to court, accusing her of bringing the struggling SAA to its knees by collapsing deals that could have made SAA self-sustainable.

Myeni brought the appeal on an “extreme urgency”.

Her lawyers believed that the appeal should succeed, saying that the judge who presided in the case made errors in law.

They said that the judge erred in finding that Myeni put an incomplete version before the court.

Outa, however, insisted that the appeal application be dismissed to save South Africa from corrupt people who flouted processes.

“The purpose of delinquency orders is to protect the public from rogue and reckless directors like Miss Myeni,” said Outa’s Stephanie Fick.

Judgment in the case has been reserved.

