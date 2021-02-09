Ntshavheni challenges the NYDA to support at least 15k startups by 2024

She was hosting a webinar on Tuesday to report back on the president’s commitment made last year to support 1,000 SMMEs and cooperatives within 100 days.

JOHANNESBURG - Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said she was challenging the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to support at least 15,000 startups by 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the commitment following the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Ntshaveni said technology was among the key priority areas and her department was in talks with South Africans who in the past had to go to Silicon Valley to realise their dreams so that they too could support this vision.

She said young people had to be supported to employ other young people.

“I’d like to challenge the NYDA, as we continue to partner, in making sure that at least 15,000 startups are supported by the year 2024.”

