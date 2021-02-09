Nteta: Tegeta didn't deliver coal on time after prepayment of R1.68bn from Eskom

Eskom’s acting senior manager of fuel resources Ayanda Nteta on Tuesday testified at the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s acting senior manager of fuel resources Ayanda Nteta has admitted that while Tegeta was given a prepayment R1.68 billion on the basis that it would supply coal without delay, it wasn’t able to do so.

She said it was not true that as corporate secretary, she ordered a board sitting that approved a prepayment to Gupta-linked Tegeta.

Nteta said she didn't collude but worked jointly with other former executives, including Suzanne Daniels and Matshela Koko, to prepare the board submission.

“The instruction of BTC sitting, we receive it as procurement officials. We cannot indicate when it must be, we are simply told. So, I take great offence to his statements.”

The state capture commission has heard that Nteta is one of the executives who convinced the Eskom board that it should approve a prepayment to Tegeta.



On the understanding that it would supply coal without delay: “I’m conceding that yes, the coal was not going to be available the next day, that is what I am conceding to. But what I am also conceding to is that the statement may not be clear, it’s one line in the submission.”

The R3.7 billion agreement between Tegeta and Eskom was for the supply of coal to the Majuba Power Station for 10 years.

But last year, the High Court found that it was invalid and set it aside.

