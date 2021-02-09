20°C / 22°C
National minimum wage increases to R21.69 per hour from 1 March

Domestic workers will now earn R19.09 per hour while the farm worker sector will now be aligned with the national minimum wage rate.

FILE: The department added that the domestic worker sector is expected to be aligned with the national minimum wage in the next review of the amount. Picture: 123rf.com
FILE: The department added that the domestic worker sector is expected to be aligned with the national minimum wage in the next review of the amount. Picture: 123rf.com
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Employment and Labour on Tuesday announced that the national minimum wage has been increased from R20.76 to R21.69 per hour for the year 2021 with effect from 1 March 2021.

Domestic workers will now earn R19.09 per hour while the farm worker sector will now be aligned with the national minimum wage rate.

The department added that the domestic worker sector is expected to be aligned with the national minimum wage in the next review of the amount.

