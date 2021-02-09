Magadzi: When ANC says this is route we're going to take, you can't deviate

Dikeledi Magadzi took the stand at the State Capture Commission on Monday where she testified about her time as chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi said that she didn’t support motions by the Democratic Alliance (DA) for Parliament to investigate the Guptas because that’s what the African National Congress (ANC) told her to do.

She said that she never asked why the ANC took the positions it took.

“When the party says this is the route we are going to take, you cannot deviate. I did not ask the reason why. I believe when my party says we are not going to support the motion, I do exactly just that.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked her how she would vote today with what she now knows:

“I went to Parliament representing the ANC. Knowing what I know now, I still believe what the party had instructed us to do was correct,” she replied.

During her tenure, the committee was asked to investigate allegations that former President Jacob Zuma’s son wanted to rig the Prasa procurement processes.

But Magadzi said that board chair Popo Molefe had already started the process with law enforcement agencies, so she saw no need.

