Load shedding is back - Eskom to implement stage 2 tonight

In a statement released on Tuesday, the power utility said this was necessary to preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves and to maximise capacity available during the daytime.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10 pm on Tuesday night until 5 am on Wednesday.

“The power generation system is still severely restrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as the delay to return to service some units out on planned maintenance,” the statement added.

#POWERALERT1



Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 22:00 tonight until 05:00 in the morning in

order to replenish emergency generation reserves pic.twitter.com/hx4vFgCJLY — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 9, 2021

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “We currently have 4,000 megawatts of planned maintenance, while another 14,375 of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. Eskom expects some of these generation units to return to service from tomorrow [Wednesday] and will continuously assess the situation.”

