Gauteng govt to help struggling Emfuleni, but will not give a bailout - Maile

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said that the provincial government would help the Emfuleni Municipality to structure its finances so it can recover, but it would not be offering a bailout.

The municipality owes service providers like Eskom, Randwater and the Red Ants more than R4 billion.

The provincial government said that it would be spending money to assist the community with service delivery and to better manage their finances, but it would not be paying the bills for them.

“We are equally worried as a provincial government and that’s why we have decided now that we cannot just send a team of skilled individuals to work with the municipality, we will also send resources. We’ll spend R3 million just on waste management issues,” said Maile.

Last year, Emfuleni residents detailed how they have had to go without water for days on end, while raw sewage seeped through the community's roads, houses and even schools.

