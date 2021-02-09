Dept satisfied with two life sentences handed to murderer Lungile Nxelelwa

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Community Safety on Tuesday said it was satisfied with the two life sentence handed down to Lungile Nxelelwa for the murder of his girlfriend Keneilwe Pule.

Nxelelwa was found guilty of raping and killing 27-year-old Pule with a grinder before torching her body in Evaton, in Sebokeng, in 2019.

Judgment was handed down at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court found that Nxelelwa showed no regret or remorse for the murder of Pule.

The department said justice was served and the ruling would send a strong message to other perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Acting head of department Sipho Thanjekwayo said: “We are hoping it will send a strong message to other young men out there that they should not do such things; they should respect women and children.”

Nxelelwa had admitted to killing Pule and many neighbours stated he told them that he would kill her.

Shortly after the judgment, Nxelelwa informed his lawyer that he wanted to appeal his sentence and conviction.

But the judge said it was unlikely that another court would reach a different conclusion.

