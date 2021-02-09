Converse giving away R1mn towards kicking student debt in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Popular international lifestyle clothing brand Converse has on Tuesday announced it would be giving R1 million towards settling student debt for selected students in South Africa.

The #KickTheDebt campaign was inspired by the #FeesMustFall protests that started five years ago with the aim of making higher education accessible to all South African youth, without the barriers presented by high fees.

According to Converse, the campaign is its way of alleviating a small portion of student debt in the country.

South Africans between the ages of 13 and 28 can apply, with minors needing consent from guardians to do so.

Participants must be enrolled at and currently studying at an accredited high school or tertiary educational institute.

At the end of the nomination phase, the final beneficiaries and the amount they will receive will be selected.

Applications close on 3 March 2021. Eligible students can apply on the Converse website.

