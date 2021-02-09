City Power denies ‘rumours’ about procuring PPEs irregularly

The Democratic Alliance Joburg caucus alleges that the city's expenditure report showed false information that the metro spent R234 million despite an internal audit report last year showing R600 million was the total money spent.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has on Tuesday denied what it called rumours about the entity allegedly procuring personal protective equipment (PPEs) irregularly.

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo announced that an internal audit into PPE procurement was being carried out alongside an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit.

City Power said it was untrue that it bought sanitisers and masks at prices which were way above the market value.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “The report on City Power procurement, which contains details of price per unit, has been submitted to the City of Johannesburg investigation unit and to the Office of the Executive Mayor to assist with the investigations.”

