All conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 and 5G are false, say scientists

Over the past year, there were numerous myths linking 5G to the outbreak of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Scientists say that there is no evidence that 5G technology poses health threats to humans.

Over the past year, there were numerous myths linking 5G to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) held a briefing on Monday to unpack the technology as well as to address concerns around whether 5G presents a health risk.

There were several conspiracy theories, which include that 5G radiation weakens immunity resulting in COVID-19 infections, that it caused mutation of the virus and that chips would be included in vaccines to spy on citizens.

Senior researcher at Next Generation Health, Essa Suleman, said that there was no correlation between 5G distribution and COVID-19 spread.

"There's no correlation between 5G's supposed health effects, skin effects, male infertility, causing the virus to mutate. All of the conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 and 5G are false and there's no evidence to support these claims."

He said that 5G did not penetrate the skin, while the virus was primarily found in the respiratory system.

"5G waves do not penetrate the skin. 5G does not have the energy to cause mutation of the virus."

WATCH: 5G explained: What it is, how it works & busting the myths

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.