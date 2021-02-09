5 more people charged in ‘steroid smuggler’ Brian Wainstein's assassination case

Controversial businessman Mark Lifman, alleged organised crime kingpin Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and gang boss William 'Red' Stevens were arrested in December.

CAPE TOWN - Five more people have been charged in connection with the assassination of alleged steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein in 2017.

They were granted bail, but Stevens was recently assassinated in Kraaifontein.

One of the five new accused in the 2017 murder of Wainstein is a police officer who is stationed in Sea Point and was a member of the Anti-Gang Unit.

They appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday and have been released on bail.

The NPA said the police officer faces charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice and corruption.

His co-accused are all believed to have ties to the underworld. The case has been postponed until May.

Wainstein, dubbed the steroid king, was killed in his Constantia home in 2017.

Three men have already been jailed in connection with the crime.

