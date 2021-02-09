4 victims of Borcherds Quarry tragedy drowned after falling into sinkhole

The bodies of three of the boys were recovered yesterday, while rescuers retrieved a fourth body during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - It is understood that four young boys drowned after falling into a sinkhole in Nyanga.

The City of Cape Town's emergency services responded to the incident on Monday.

Ward councillor Khaya Yozi: "The family and the community are saddened and shocked by the incidents that unfolded yesterday where four minors drowned in a sinkhole at the Borcherds Quarry and Gugulethu intersection."

#N2Deaths According to police, the children played on sand dunes, which caved in on them. KB EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2021

