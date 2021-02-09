20°C / 22°C
4 victims of Borcherds Quarry tragedy drowned after falling into sinkhole

The bodies of three of the boys were recovered yesterday, while rescuers retrieved a fourth body during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A fireman surveys the area where four children fell into a hole while playing on sand dunes near the N2 Borcherds Quarry intersection in Gugulethu on 8 February 2021. Picture: Supplied
A fireman surveys the area where four children fell into a hole while playing on sand dunes near the N2 Borcherds Quarry intersection in Gugulethu on 8 February 2021. Picture: Supplied
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It is understood that four young boys drowned after falling into a sinkhole in Nyanga.

The City of Cape Town's emergency services responded to the incident on Monday.

The bodies of three of the boys were recovered yesterday, while rescuers retrieved a fourth body during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ward councillor Khaya Yozi: "The family and the community are saddened and shocked by the incidents that unfolded yesterday where four minors drowned in a sinkhole at the Borcherds Quarry and Gugulethu intersection."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

