4 families mourn the death of young boys who fell in hole near Borcherds Quarry

CAPE TOWN - Four families are on Tuesday mourning the deaths of young boys who fell in a hole near Borcherds Quarry along the N2 highway.

On Monday afternoon, the boys were playing and dug a hole in the sand.

However, the walls of the hole collapsed and trapped them, leading to suffocation.

Police say a five-year-old boy was with the group of children and ran for help when the hole collapsed.

EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said emergency services were alerted and rescuers started digging to find the boys.

“Metro rescuers arrived at the scene at 15:35 with specialised tools to search for the bodies throughout the night.”

By 8:30 pm on Monday, three bodies were retrieved.

The fourth body was deeper than the rest and was only extracted after 2 am on Tuesday.

Nyanga ward councillor Khaya Yozi has spoken to the families: “The families are shocked and cannot believe this really happened.”

He said all four boys, 11-year-old Axolile Mabangula, 12-year-old Nqabayethu Mlaza, and 13-year-olds Azola Quweni and Iva Kalikopu, lived in an informal settlement close to where the incident occurred.

The Department of Social Development has made available counselling services to the families of the four children.

Provincial Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said: “DSD will provide a team to ensure that we support all families during this difficult time.”

