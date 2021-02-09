1,376 new COVID-19 infections recorded in SA as death toll rises to 46,473

The latest data, released by the Health Department overnight, shows there's a steady decline in the number of known cases being detected on a daily basis.

JOHANNESBURG - Just 1,376 new coronavirus infections were picked up in South Africa over the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak here at home, almost 1.5 million people have tested positive for the virus.

Sadly, 183 more deaths were recorded over the past day. These latest fatalities have pushed our national death toll to 46,473.

The recovery rate remains steady at 92%, with almost 1,364,000 people having recovered so far.

