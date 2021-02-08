Woman who lost son in Vanderbijlpark shooting wants answers

Johan Hebler and his 18-year-old son Nathan were shot in Vanderbijlpark last week Tuesday by an unknown man who later turned the gun on himself.

JOHANNESBURG - A Vaal mother whose son was killed and husband injured in a shooting spree has told Eyewitness News she's struggling to make sense of why her loved ones were attacked.

Johan Hebler and his 18-year-old son Nathan were shot in Vanderbijlpark last week Tuesday by an unknown man who later turned the gun on himself.

CCTV footage of the man shooting himself outside a Sharpeville garage in full view of locals was widely spread on social media.

The 52-year-old father is still fighting for his life in ICU while his son died in hospital.

“When they went out, at 18:50, he phoned me to tell me that he and my son were shot and he thinks my son is dead.”

Hebler’s wife, Catherine, has recalled how her husband and son went out to get takeaways on Tuesday night, but instead of coming back, she got a call that changed her life forever.

She said while waiting for their food, an unknown man crashed his car into another and while they were going to look at what had happened, he opened fire.

“He just told me, ‘I love you, mom’ and I told him not to worry, everything was going to be okay and he said, ‘okay, mom.’”

Nathan suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder while his father was shot in the stomach.

Nathan and another man were killed in the shooting and according to police, an unconfirmed number of people were wounded in the shooting including the father of five.

