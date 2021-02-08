‘Unwell’ ex-Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli a no-show in court

Ipid said all it knew was that he was unwell, but a full explanation was given to the judge.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has again failed to appear in court on Monday to face fraud and corruption charges.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said all it knew was that he was unwell, but a full explanation was given to the judge.

He is currently serving a five-year sentence for the kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

Mdluli is also facing charges of defrauding and stealing from the intelligence slush fund.

He was first scheduled to appear in court last November for fraud, corruption and theft with Heine Bernard and Solomon Lazarus.

But Ipid spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the case had again been postponed to 19 February for a pre-trial conference and the accused were now expected to be back in court next month.

A full explanation hasn’t been disclosed about the nature of his illness.

