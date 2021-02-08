Stanger man given life behind bars for raping girl (5)

Albert Mpanza appeared in the KwaDukuza Regional Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - A 28-year-old man from in Stanger, in KwaZulu-Natal, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to raping a five-year-old girl in November 2018.

He had initially denied allegations against him but upon being presented with DNA evidence, which linked him to the incident, he pleaded guilty.

Mpanza had gone to visit his girlfriend and discovered that she was attending a night vigil and left her three children sleeping at home.

The five-year-old victim was sleeping on a bed while her younger siblings slept on a mattress next to the bed.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said: “In his plea, the accused said he became sexually aroused and undressed himself and the girl. In a gross manner, he then sexually molested the child and fell asleep. When he awoke, his girlfriend had still not returned, so he got dressed and left the house.”

Kara said the child reported the incident to her mother on her return.

A case was reported and investigated by the police, resulting in Monday’s sentencing.

The court has also ordered that Mpanza’s name be added to the national register for sex offenders.

