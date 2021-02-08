Seventh child’s body found after car swept away by water in FS

Seven children and a 26-year-old driver died when the car they were travelling in was swept into a river in Steynsrus on Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Free State police divers have on Monday recovered the body of another child who drowned with seven others after their vehicle was swept away by water.

Seven children and a 26-year-old driver died when the car they were travelling in was swept into a river in Steynsrus on Sunday morning.

The driver went back to try and rescue the boys and girls but drowned.

Free State police's Motantsi Makhele said: “The police were investigating an inquest case after seven children and an adult were sept away by the water and this brings the closure of the search of the body since Sunday.”

The other bodies were found on Sunday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.