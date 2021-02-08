Sanef concerned by incidents of members of the public attacking journos

On Saturday, two journalists were assaulted at a protest in Fish Hoek.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said that attacks on journalists by members of the public were becoming a worrying trend.

On Saturday, eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock was assaulted while attempting to interview an anti-mask protest organiser at Fish Hoek Beach.

The man refused to speak to her and ripped her mask off, while another journalist, Athi Mtongana from Newzroom Afrika, was also attacked by a demonstrator who threw her phone to the ground when she attempted to conduct an interview.

We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the #WeAreMore protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because Im wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0 Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021

Protesters at Fish Hoek beach approached us & ask if were media. Told us that anyone wearing a mask supports paedophiles.



Old lady proceeds to slap-off the phone from my hand.



Theyre here to protest against the lockdown. Like they did with the open beaches protest last week. pic.twitter.com/tNEu6T43xv Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 6, 2021

Protesters took to the beach to call for an end to lockdown restrictions when the assault happened.

Sanef's Hopewell Radebe said that the forum was concerned that news reporters are being attacked by the same individuals who wanted their stories told.

"Usually we get to be in trouble with law enforcement agencies who would be stopping journalists from doing their work. It's a worrying trend to be finding members of the public trying to force their will."

He said that journalists had always respected the rights of those who declined to be interviewed and that forcefully removing someone's mask infringed on their rights.

Radebe added that demonstrators should have stepped in and supported the journalist.

"It becomes troubling when we as society are not finding it our duty to uphold the Constitution and embrace it, and therefore protect one another."

The demonstrator was arrested and face charges relating to assault and crimen injuria this week.

#WeAreMoreProtest The man who pulled my mask has just been arrested. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/VJB8PlAyKG Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.