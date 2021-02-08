Sadag teams up with Miss SA on mental health awareness campaign

It aims to change the narrative around depression, trauma and anxiety - one conversation at a time - with experts from Sadag.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africa in the grips of the "hidden epidemic" of mental health issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has partnered with Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.

Musida will be launching her online mental health initiative called "Mindful Mondays".

I’m so excited and proud to announce #MindfulMondays a series of conversations I will be having with experts on mental health and how to prioritise not only your own well-being but also those around us! — Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) February 4, 2021

I hope you follow along on this journey with me towards becoming our best selves by equipping ourselves with the necessary information and tools to win this battle. It’s time to tackle the powerhouse, the mind✨ — Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) February 4, 2021

Sadag's Cassey Chambers said that with call volumes having more than doubled during the lockdown, the initiative would reach a larger audience of South Africans desperately needing help.

“We’re excited to use this platform to reach so many and start this really important conversation around mental health which affects so many people, especially during COVID. We’re looking forward to engaging with people and amazing experiences to really share insight and unpack some of these topics like depression, the difference between mental illness and mental health.”

