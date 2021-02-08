Rain damages in Mpumalanga estimated at R425 million so far

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has visited Kanyamazane in Mbombela, which is the most affected area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga government on Monday said the damage caused by heavy rains was estimated at over R400 million so far.

Flooding has resulted in roads and bridges collapsing, while hundreds of people have been displaced after their houses were washed away.

The premier said plans were under way to assist those affected.

“The damage we have quantified thus far amounts to about R425 million and we haven’t completed the assessment. What that means is that we will work around the estimates that are there to start as a matter of emergency.”

